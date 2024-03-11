Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Position Reduced by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,009,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,700 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Telos were worth $2,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLS. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Telos in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Telos in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Telos by 119.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Telos in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Telos by 3,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 59.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TLS stock opened at $3.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Telos Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.34. The stock has a market cap of $255.51 million, a PE ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 0.81.

Separately, Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Telos from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

