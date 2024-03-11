The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust stock opened at $22.41 on Monday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a one year low of $18.04 and a one year high of $22.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.62.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 7.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 16,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 97,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 33,400 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

