The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th.
The Gabelli Equity Trust Price Performance
Shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust stock opened at $5.60 on Monday. The Gabelli Equity Trust has a 12-month low of $4.56 and a 12-month high of $5.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.15.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $100.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Gabelli Equity Trust
The Gabelli Equity Trust Company Profile
The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.
Featured Articles
