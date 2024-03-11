The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th.

Shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust stock opened at $5.60 on Monday. The Gabelli Equity Trust has a 12-month low of $4.56 and a 12-month high of $5.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.15.

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $100.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 674.7% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 79.9% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

