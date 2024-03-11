The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th.

Shares of GGZ stock opened at $11.77 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.02. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a one year low of $9.43 and a one year high of $12.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGZ. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 395,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,435,000 after acquiring an additional 70,830 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 24.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 79,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 15,479 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 92,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 70,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 3,624 shares during the last quarter.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

