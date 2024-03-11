The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSE:GLU) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSE:GLU – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GLU opened at $13.57 on Monday. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $11.61 and a 1-year high of $15.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSE:GLU – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,815 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.

