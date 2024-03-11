The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:GRX)

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 1.1% annually over the last three years.

GRX stock opened at $10.02 on Monday. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 12 month low of $7.73 and a 12 month high of $10.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.10.

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,478 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $177,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,053 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Ruggaard & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the 1st quarter worth $111,000.

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

