The Gabelli Utility Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:GUT)

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th.

Get The Gabelli Utility Trust alerts:

The Gabelli Utility Trust Price Performance

Shares of GUT stock opened at $5.55 on Monday. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $7.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.39 and its 200 day moving average is $5.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Gabelli Utility Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust during the first quarter worth $32,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 1,224.3% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 6,701 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,195 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust during the first quarter worth $78,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in The Gabelli Utility Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in The Gabelli Utility Trust in the first quarter valued at $117,000.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Utility Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Utility Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.