The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Announces $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th.
The GDL Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years.
The GDL Fund Stock Performance
GDL opened at $7.97 on Monday. The GDL Fund has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $8.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.87.
The GDL Fund Company Profile
The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.
