The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Announces $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th.

The GDL Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years.

The GDL Fund Stock Performance

GDL opened at $7.97 on Monday. The GDL Fund has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $8.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The GDL Fund

The GDL Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of The GDL Fund by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 398,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in The GDL Fund by 18.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,440 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in The GDL Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of The GDL Fund by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 322,921 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after buying an additional 37,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The GDL Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $224,000.

The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.

