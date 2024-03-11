The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Position Boosted by Alpine Global Management LLC

Alpine Global Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,065 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,725 shares during the period. The Liberty SiriusXM Group makes up 1.5% of Alpine Global Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Alpine Global Management LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $5,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LSXMA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,846,000 after purchasing an additional 181,038 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 11.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after buying an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter valued at about $85,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,170,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,074,000 after buying an additional 213,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 815,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,285,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

LSXMA stock opened at $29.91 on Monday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $31.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.07.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,188,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $34,915,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,682,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,489,570,489.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,188,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $34,915,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,682,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,489,570,489.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $600,739.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,449.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,896,656 shares of company stock valued at $117,253,200. 12.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

