The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) Stake Trimmed by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Free Report) by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,485,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,699,990 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Lion Electric were worth $6,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lion Electric by 50.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 10,610 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Lion Electric by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 96,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 11,447 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lion Electric by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 60,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lion Electric by 7.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 250,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 16,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lion Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 51.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lion Electric Stock Performance

LEV opened at $1.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $309.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day moving average of $1.79. The Lion Electric Company has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $2.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lion Electric ( NYSE:LEV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Lion Electric had a negative return on equity of 22.01% and a negative net margin of 40.93%. The company had revenue of $60.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.39 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Lion Electric Company will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LEV. Desjardins downgraded shares of Lion Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on Lion Electric from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Lion Electric from $2.25 to $1.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. CIBC cut their price target on Lion Electric from $2.00 to $1.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Lion Electric from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.89.

Lion Electric Company Profile

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

