Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) by 44.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,589 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tidewater were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Tidewater by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Tidewater during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Tidewater during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Tidewater by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Tidewater during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Tidewater from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of Tidewater in a research note on Friday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on shares of Tidewater in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Tidewater from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.25.

In other Tidewater news, CFO Samuel R. Rubio sold 19,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total value of $1,597,991.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,976,208.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Samuel R. Rubio sold 19,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total transaction of $1,597,991.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,976,208.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel A. Hudson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $656,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,553,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,462 shares of company stock valued at $3,716,739 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

TDW stock opened at $81.45 on Monday. Tidewater Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.76 and a 52-week high of $86.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.51 and a beta of 1.17.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $302.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.46 million. Tidewater had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tidewater Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Tidewater declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $48.60 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 1.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore crude oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

