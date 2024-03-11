Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $109.20.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on TOL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

View Our Latest Report on TOL

Toll Brothers Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:TOL opened at $120.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 4.95. The company has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.65. Toll Brothers has a 52-week low of $56.36 and a 52-week high of $122.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.91.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.48. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Toll Brothers will post 13.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 6.49%.

Insider Activity at Toll Brothers

In related news, Director John A. Mclean sold 3,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total transaction of $400,090.91. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,124.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John A. Mclean sold 3,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total value of $400,090.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,124.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 12,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.21, for a total value of $1,317,691.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,593,033.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,755 shares of company stock worth $10,417,732 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toll Brothers

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Toll Brothers by 7.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 886,817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,589,000 after purchasing an additional 58,448 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 110.2% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 11,546 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 6,054 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $723,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 509.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.