Toncoin (TON) Price Hits $2.89 on Major Exchanges

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for about $2.89 or 0.00004023 BTC on popular exchanges. Toncoin has a market cap of $9.85 billion and $78.05 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Toncoin has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00017261 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00024699 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00001791 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71,620.00 or 0.99863651 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.28 or 0.00194202 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00008449 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000073 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000052 BTC.

About Toncoin

TON is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,104,064,152 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,104,050,133.177264 with 3,468,529,867.0241203 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.79432453 USD and is down -2.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 209 active market(s) with $67,926,198.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

