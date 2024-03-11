Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) PT Lowered to C$86.00 at CIBC

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Free Report) (NYSE:TD) had its price objective decreased by CIBC from C$88.00 to C$86.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$86.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Scotiabank cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$95.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America cut their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$88.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$86.00 to C$81.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$90.22.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Down 0.5 %

Toronto-Dominion Bank Dividend Announcement

TSE TD opened at C$81.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$81.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$81.76. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of C$75.89 and a twelve month high of C$87.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$145.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toronto-Dominion Bank

In other Toronto-Dominion Bank news, Senior Officer Anita O’dell sold 5,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$84.45, for a total transaction of C$486,432.00. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

