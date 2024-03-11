Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) to Issue $0.22 Dividend

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, March 9th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.222 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

Tourmaline Oil Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of TRMLF stock opened at $45.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.19. Tourmaline Oil has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $53.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.44.

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter. Tourmaline Oil had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. Tourmaline Oil Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.