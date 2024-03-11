Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Boosts Holdings in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) by 126.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,072 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Bel Fuse were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 763,568 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,693,000 after purchasing an additional 22,325 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 210.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 752,760 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,216,000 after purchasing an additional 510,513 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 657,885 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,612,000 after purchasing an additional 107,000 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 296,894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 229,030 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,149,000 after purchasing an additional 114,933 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bel Fuse

In other Bel Fuse news, VP Kenneth Koon Keung Lai sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total value of $96,060.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,580. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on BELFB shares. StockNews.com raised Bel Fuse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Bel Fuse from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Bel Fuse in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock.

Bel Fuse Stock Performance

Bel Fuse stock opened at $56.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $726.23 million, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.45. Bel Fuse Inc. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $74.75.

Bel Fuse Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Bel Fuse’s payout ratio is 4.80%.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

