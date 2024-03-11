Transocean (NYSE:RIG) & PHX Energy Services (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) Financial Survey

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) and PHX Energy Services (OTCMKTS:PHXHF – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Transocean and PHX Energy Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Transocean $2.83 billion 1.50 -$954.00 million ($1.27) -4.13 PHX Energy Services N/A N/A N/A $1.32 5.14

PHX Energy Services has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Transocean. Transocean is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PHX Energy Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Transocean -33.69% -7.13% -3.66% PHX Energy Services N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.7% of Transocean shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.3% of PHX Energy Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.2% of Transocean shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Transocean and PHX Energy Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Transocean 0 5 5 0 2.50 PHX Energy Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Transocean presently has a consensus price target of $7.95, indicating a potential upside of 51.43%. PHX Energy Services has a consensus price target of $2.75, indicating a potential downside of 59.51%. Given Transocean’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Transocean is more favorable than PHX Energy Services.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies. The company was founded in 1926 and is based in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

About PHX Energy Services

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development companies in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers Velocity Real-Time Systems that provide downhole guidance systems; Atlas motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations. The company also provides 360 CV MWD System, a clear vision tool, which surveys inclination and gamma in real-time closer to the bit; 360 RWD System, a resistivity while drilling sub; and North Seeking Gyro that offers real-time QA/QC checks downhole. The company was formerly known as Phoenix Technology Income Fund and changed its name to PHX Energy Services Corp. PHX Energy Services Corp. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

