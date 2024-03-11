Travis Perkins plc to Issue Dividend of $0.07 (OTCMKTS:TPRKY)

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, March 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, May 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.
Travis Perkins Stock Performance
OTCMKTS TPRKY opened at $9.38 on Monday. Travis Perkins has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $11.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.77.
About Travis Perkins
