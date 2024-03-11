Travis Perkins plc to Issue Dividend of $0.07 (OTCMKTS:TPRKY)

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, March 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, May 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

Travis Perkins Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TPRKY opened at $9.38 on Monday. Travis Perkins has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $11.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.77.

About Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company supplies tools and building materials. It also distributes pipeline related products, as well as provides heating solutions. In addition, the company engages in civils and drainage related services.

