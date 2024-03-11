Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Increases Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, March 9th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0333 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Trican Well Service’s previous dividend of $0.03.
Trican Well Service Price Performance
TOLWF stock opened at $3.15 on Monday. Trican Well Service has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $3.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.24.
Trican Well Service Company Profile
