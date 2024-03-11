Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Increases Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, March 9th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0333 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Trican Well Service’s previous dividend of $0.03.

TOLWF stock opened at $3.15 on Monday. Trican Well Service has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $3.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.24.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services.

