TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a dividend payout ratio of 98.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC to earn $1.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.4%.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Stock Performance

NYSE TPVG opened at $9.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.62. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $12.70. The company has a market capitalization of $369.80 million, a P/E ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 1.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Thursday. Compass Point lowered TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 3,755.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 480,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,127,000 after purchasing an additional 468,481 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 222.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 102,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 71,022 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 26.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 294,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 61,800 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the fourth quarter worth about $655,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the third quarter worth about $545,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.96% of the company’s stock.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

Featured Stories

