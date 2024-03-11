Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 394,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,341 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $19,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Unilever alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the first quarter valued at about $244,998,000. Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 51.5% in the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 4.0% in the third quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 2.4% in the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 19,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Price Performance

NYSE:UL opened at $49.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.85. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $46.16 and a 1-year high of $55.99.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.4582 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UL. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on UL

Unilever Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.