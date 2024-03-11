Uniswap Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.58 Billion (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for about $14.33 or 0.00019976 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 16.1% higher against the dollar. Uniswap has a total market cap of $8.58 billion and approximately $316.40 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.17 or 0.00132702 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00007985 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000038 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 34.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000207 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001398 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,736,140 tokens. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 598,736,139.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 14.07917992 USD and is down -2.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 959 active market(s) with $297,752,715.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

