Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) Shares Acquired by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Free Report) by 2,011.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,884 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Unitil were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Unitil by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Unitil by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 65,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Unitil by 3.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Unitil by 6.1% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Unitil by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Unitil stock opened at $52.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $844.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.58. Unitil Co. has a 1 year low of $41.43 and a 1 year high of $60.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.72.

Unitil ( NYSE:UTL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.00 million. Unitil had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 9.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Unitil Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $0.425 dividend. This is a positive change from Unitil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Unitil’s payout ratio is 60.28%.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as electricity and natural gas in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

