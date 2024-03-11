Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Stake Lessened by Alpine Global Management LLC

Alpine Global Management LLC lowered its holdings in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) by 37.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 125,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC’s holdings in Uranium Energy were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 1.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 102,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 5.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 10.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 2.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 120,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. 49.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Volpe Vincent Della sold 84,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $686,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 186,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,396.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on UEC shares. Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Uranium Energy from $8.25 to $9.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Uranium Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.80.

Uranium Energy Stock Performance

Uranium Energy stock opened at $6.37 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.55. Uranium Energy Corp. has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $8.34.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.00 million. Uranium Energy had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 0.18%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Uranium Energy Corp. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

