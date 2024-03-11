US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 16.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,351,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,047,090 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in US Foods were worth $212,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 8.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,510,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,482,000 after buying an additional 1,484,983 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in US Foods by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,841,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,002,000 after purchasing an additional 167,929 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of US Foods by 1.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,313,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,684,000 after purchasing an additional 257,503 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 6.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,136,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,021,000 after purchasing an additional 380,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in US Foods by 189.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,651,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,672,000 after buying an additional 3,045,213 shares during the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on USFD. StockNews.com raised shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of US Foods from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler raised shares of US Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group upgraded US Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on US Foods from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

NYSE:USFD opened at $52.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $33.96 and a 52 week high of $54.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.42.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.81 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 1.42%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other US Foods news, EVP David A. Rickard sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $2,626,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,561 shares in the company, valued at $7,802,423.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

