Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Shares Acquired by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOOG. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 164.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOOG stock opened at $298.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $285.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.55. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $212.07 and a twelve month high of $305.19. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

