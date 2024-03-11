Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) to Post FY2026 Earnings of $2.99 Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Free Report) (NYSE:VET) – Atb Cap Markets boosted their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 6th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.99 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.97. The consensus estimate for Vermilion Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.87 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Vermilion Energy’s FY2028 earnings at $3.07 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$26.00 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$26.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$22.50 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.88.

Vermilion Energy Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Vermilion Energy stock opened at C$14.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.89 and its 200-day moving average price is C$17.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.93. Vermilion Energy has a 52-week low of C$13.30 and a 52-week high of C$21.60. The company has a market cap of C$2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.24, a PEG ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.71.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is -33.10%.

About Vermilion Energy

(Get Free Report)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.