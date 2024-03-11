Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Holdings Boosted by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,634,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,721 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Vistra were worth $54,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vistra alerts:

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Vistra by 323.6% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vistra by 166.8% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 189,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,286,000 after purchasing an additional 118,426 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Vistra in the third quarter worth $3,703,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vistra by 3,796.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,281,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Vistra during the 3rd quarter worth $750,000. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VST shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Vistra from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Vistra from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Vistra Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of VST opened at $60.49 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.18. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $22.67 and a 52 week high of $62.12.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 98,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $5,734,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,470,448. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vistra Profile

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.