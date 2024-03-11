Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 78.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,370 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 88,665 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.5% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 29,409 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 36.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,170,347 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $48,269,000 after buying an additional 576,534 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 28.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 129,191 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,873,000 after buying an additional 28,400 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,444,686 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,130,000 after buying an additional 47,071 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,949,919 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,907,403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543,790 shares during the period. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of WBA opened at $21.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.68 and a 1-year high of $36.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.55.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Cuts Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $36.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.95 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 10.48%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 151.52%.

Insider Activity at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.22 per share, with a total value of $242,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,171,654.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.22 per share, with a total value of $242,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 585,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,171,654.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Valerie B. Jarrett bought 4,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.44 per share, with a total value of $99,992.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,992.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on WBA. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Monday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.83.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

