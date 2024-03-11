Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,770 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,906 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $21,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Watsco by 105,561.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,494,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $372,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,636 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,643,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 1,635.4% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 254,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,202,000 after buying an additional 240,122 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Watsco by 120.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 300,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,338,000 after acquiring an additional 163,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in Watsco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,014,000. 89.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WSO opened at $401.08 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $397.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $385.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Watsco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $284.05 and a 12 month high of $433.19.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.44). Watsco had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Watsco’s payout ratio is 71.74%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WSO shares. Stephens increased their price target on Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $387.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Watsco from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $396.00.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

