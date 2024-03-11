Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Alarm.com (ALRM)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Alarm.com (NASDAQ: ALRM):

Get Alarmcom Holdings Inc alerts:

3/6/2024 – Alarm.com was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/27/2024 – Alarm.com was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/23/2024 – Alarm.com was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

2/23/2024 – Alarm.com had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $62.00 to $70.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/23/2024 – Alarm.com had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $66.00 to $78.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/12/2024 – Alarm.com had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $62.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Alarm.com Stock Up 0.6 %

Alarm.com stock opened at $74.96 on Monday. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.92 and a 1-year high of $77.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 4.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 48.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.93.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). Alarm.com had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $226.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Alarm.com

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alarm.com

In other news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 832 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.58, for a total transaction of $62,050.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,796,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.58, for a total transaction of $62,050.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,796,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total value of $3,690,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,289,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,153,513.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,181 shares of company stock worth $7,671,763. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRM. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alarm.com by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,646 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alarm.com by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 8,765 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Alarm.com by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,588,000 after purchasing an additional 6,295 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alarm.com by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 41,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Alarm.com by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,738 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alarmcom Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarmcom Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.