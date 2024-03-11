Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for American Healthcare REIT (AHR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of American Healthcare REIT (NYSE: AHR) recently:

3/4/2024 – American Healthcare REIT is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

3/4/2024 – American Healthcare REIT is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

3/4/2024 – American Healthcare REIT is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

3/4/2024 – American Healthcare REIT is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

3/4/2024 – American Healthcare REIT is now covered by analysts at JMP Securities. They set a “mkt outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

3/4/2024 – American Healthcare REIT is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

3/4/2024 – American Healthcare REIT is now covered by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

American Healthcare REIT Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of AHR stock opened at $13.81 on Monday. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.63 and a twelve month high of $14.56.

Insider Activity at American Healthcare REIT

In related news, Director Mathieu B. Streiff acquired 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $999,996.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 90,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,880. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Healthcare REIT Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Healthcare REIT Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.