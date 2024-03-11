Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Bank of Montreal (BMO)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Bank of Montreal (TSE: BMO):

3/8/2024 – Bank of Montreal had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$125.00 to C$120.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/28/2024 – Bank of Montreal had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$145.00 to C$141.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/28/2024 – Bank of Montreal had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$134.00 to C$130.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/28/2024 – Bank of Montreal had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$126.00 to C$125.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/28/2024 – Bank of Montreal had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$144.00 to C$136.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/28/2024 – Bank of Montreal had its price target lowered by analysts at Desjardins from C$135.00 to C$133.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/28/2024 – Bank of Montreal had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$137.00 to C$136.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/28/2024 – Bank of Montreal had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$140.00 to C$135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/28/2024 – Bank of Montreal had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$141.00 to C$137.00.

2/20/2024 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$135.00 to C$145.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/14/2024 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$117.00 to C$126.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/14/2024 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$135.00 to C$137.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Bank of Montreal Price Performance

Bank of Montreal stock opened at C$126.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$92.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.18. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of C$102.67 and a 12 month high of C$132.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$126.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$118.80.

Bank of Montreal Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.08%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of Montreal

In other news, Director Darrel Hackett sold 3,297 shares of Bank of Montreal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$91.76, for a total value of C$302,532.72. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

Featured Articles

