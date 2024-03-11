Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 22.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,875 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $3,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WPM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,344,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,893,000 after purchasing an additional 361,138 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 245.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,530,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,086 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WPM shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Securities cut Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial cut Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.50.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $44.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.34 and a 200-day moving average of $44.84. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of $38.37 and a 52 week high of $52.76.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

