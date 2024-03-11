Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 22.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 11,860 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $7,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 1,176.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 899,336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $123,767,000 after acquiring an additional 828,904 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth about $61,571,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,079,939 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $194,216,000 after acquiring an additional 422,727 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 18,061.1% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 274,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,444,000 after acquiring an additional 273,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 130.9% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 266,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,914,000 after acquiring an additional 151,031 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised their target price on Wingstop from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on Wingstop from $355.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price target on Wingstop from $263.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Wingstop from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wingstop currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.11.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total value of $3,658,428.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,771,901.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 1,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total value of $500,288.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,843 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total value of $3,658,428.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,771,901.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,901 shares of company stock valued at $5,120,605 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wingstop Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of WING stock opened at $353.99 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $297.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.01. Wingstop Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.08 and a twelve month high of $375.32. The company has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.69.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $127.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.45%.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

