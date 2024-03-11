Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS) Announces — Dividend of $0.16

Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Thursday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th.

Shares of WS opened at $32.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.75. Worthington Steel has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $35.09.

Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $808.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.60 million. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Worthington Steel will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles M. Chiappone purchased 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.08 per share, with a total value of $51,948.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,486.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Steel in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Worthington Steel in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Worthington Steel in the 4th quarter worth $290,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Worthington Steel in the 4th quarter worth $339,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Worthington Steel in the 4th quarter worth $340,000.

Separately, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Worthington Steel in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

Worthington Steel, Inc operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy.

