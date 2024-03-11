Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.
Several equities analysts recently commented on XHR shares. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.
View Our Latest Research Report on Xenia Hotels & Resorts
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xenia Hotels & Resorts
Xenia Hotels & Resorts Price Performance
Shares of NYSE XHR opened at $15.47 on Monday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $15.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 91.00 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.
Xenia Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 235.29%.
Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile
Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.
Featured Stories
