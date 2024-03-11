Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on XHR shares. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,789,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,901,000 after acquiring an additional 426,724 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,137,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,067,000 after buying an additional 278,686 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,321,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,387,000 after buying an additional 18,499 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 20.1% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,929,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,382,000 after buying an additional 993,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 42.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,441,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,055,000 after buying an additional 729,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XHR opened at $15.47 on Monday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $15.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 91.00 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 235.29%.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

