Zacks Research Weighs in on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chakraborty forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $2.69 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($4.73) per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $237.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $149.82 on Monday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $143.52 and a 12-month high of $218.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $172.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.08 and a beta of 0.39.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $439.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.68) EPS. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALNY. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,653,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 55,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,607,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $720,000. Finally, Palo Alto Investors LP bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,561,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael W. Bonney sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $5,850,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,125,655. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

