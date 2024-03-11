Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.75.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on Z shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Z

Zillow Group Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ Z opened at $57.88 on Monday. Zillow Group has a 1 year low of $33.80 and a 1 year high of $61.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.13. The firm has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.12 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.06. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zillow Group will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Zillow Group

In related news, Director Amy Bohutinsky sold 93,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total value of $5,314,687.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,411.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 20,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,149,515.63. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 468 shares in the company, valued at $25,800.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Bohutinsky sold 93,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total transaction of $5,314,687.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,411.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 159,257 shares of company stock valued at $9,005,406. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zillow Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 203.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,450,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312,241 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 156,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 261,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,103,000 after acquiring an additional 68,357 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 148.7% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 326,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,062,000 after acquiring an additional 195,100 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,864,000. 71.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zillow Group

(Get Free Report

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.