Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $137.84.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on ZBH shares. TheStreet upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut Zimmer Biomet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ZBH

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Zimmer Biomet

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 26,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total transaction of $3,364,184.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,677,929.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth $111,000. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 11,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 153.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 30,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 41,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $126.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.01. Zimmer Biomet has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $149.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.03 and a 200-day moving average of $117.35.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.63%.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Get Free Report

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.