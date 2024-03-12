12,223 Shares in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,223 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORA. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,797 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $2,767,000. Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 12,825 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $2,549,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ORA stock opened at $67.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.23 and a 200-day moving average of $68.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.73 and a 1-year high of $90.95.

Ormat Technologies ( NYSE:ORA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $241.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.71 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 15.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.97%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Ormat Technologies from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ormat Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

