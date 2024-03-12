1,347 Shares in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,000.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GHC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 365,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,328,000 after buying an additional 4,345 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 27,384.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 220,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 219,901 shares during the period. Wallace Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,554,000 after buying an additional 7,092 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 133,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,334,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,218,000 after buying an additional 3,311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.99% of the company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Graham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.
NYSE GHC opened at $723.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.10. Graham Holdings has a twelve month low of $545.00 and a twelve month high of $749.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $710.58 and a 200 day moving average of $646.86.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Graham’s payout ratio is currently 15.83%.
Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.
