17,839 Shares in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Bought by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDXG. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in MiMedx Group by 8.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 16.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 11,208 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the first quarter worth about $151,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 56.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 62,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 22,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.85% of the company’s stock.

MiMedx Group Stock Performance

MDXG opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.67. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $9.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at MiMedx Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other MiMedx Group news, COO Ricci S. Whitlow sold 15,493 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $125,028.51. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 416,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,359,710.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Ricci S. Whitlow sold 15,271 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $122,320.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 401,050 shares in the company, valued at $3,212,410.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MDXG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of MiMedx Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of MiMedx Group in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MiMedx Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

