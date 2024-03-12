25,000 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 820.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 500,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,987,000 after buying an additional 445,878 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 949.7% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 134,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,577,000 after buying an additional 121,926 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1,116.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 398,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,533,000 after purchasing an additional 365,742 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 25.4% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 22,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 9,033.3% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 137,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,653,000 after acquiring an additional 135,500 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

XLG stock opened at $41.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $28.29 and a 12 month high of $42.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.05.

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

