2,899 Shares in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Purchased by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,899 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 3,355.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Coinbase Global by 9,516.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 577 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 144.0% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

COIN opened at $254.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 941.37 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $159.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.22. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.43 and a twelve month high of $271.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $953.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.10 million. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The company’s revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.46) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $60.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $93.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.19.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on COIN

Insider Transactions at Coinbase Global

In other news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 64,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.45, for a total value of $14,620,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 219,490 shares in the company, valued at $50,142,490.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Coinbase Global news, COO Emilie Choi sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total transaction of $91,203.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 225,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,333,751.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 64,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.45, for a total transaction of $14,620,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,490 shares in the company, valued at $50,142,490.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,035,379 shares of company stock worth $159,487,346 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

About Coinbase Global

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.