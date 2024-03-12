4,420 Shares in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Bought by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,420 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blackbaud in the third quarter worth $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the first quarter valued at $35,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 20.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Blackbaud news, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 4,955 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.06, for a total transaction of $366,967.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,324,546.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 5,360 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $396,908.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 413,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,591,091.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 4,955 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.06, for a total value of $366,967.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,324,546.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,897 shares of company stock valued at $3,190,458 in the last 90 days. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BLKB opened at $74.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,469.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.04. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.39 and a 1-year high of $88.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $295.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.04 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 0.16%. Blackbaud’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Blackbaud from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

