496,781 Shares in Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:PLX) Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:PLX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 496,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.69% of Protalix BioTherapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Protalix BioTherapeutics by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 167,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 51,997 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Protalix BioTherapeutics by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 406,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 43,558 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Protalix BioTherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Protalix BioTherapeutics by 160.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 56,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 34,763 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Protalix BioTherapeutics by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 153,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 25,143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.51% of the company’s stock.
PLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 25th.
Protalix BioTherapeutics stock opened at $1.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.43 million, a PE ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 0.91. Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $3.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.54.
Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development, production, and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Brazil, Russia, Turkey, and internationally.
