5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Shares of 5E Advanced Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Free Report) fell 4.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.56 and last traded at $1.57. 79,083 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 163,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on FEAM. B. Riley downgraded 5E Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 target price (down previously from $4.00) on shares of 5E Advanced Materials in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

5E Advanced Materials Trading Down 4.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $69.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.90.

5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.08). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 5E Advanced Materials, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FEAM. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of 5E Advanced Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of 5E Advanced Materials by 732.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 47,291 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in 5E Advanced Materials in the first quarter valued at $70,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in 5E Advanced Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in 5E Advanced Materials in the second quarter valued at $57,000. 19.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

5E Advanced Materials Company Profile

5E Advanced Materials Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Fort Cady project located in Southern California. The company was formerly known as American Pacific Borates Limited.

