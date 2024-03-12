AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.86.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics Trading Up 4.0 %

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABCL. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 392.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 47.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ABCL opened at $4.96 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.97. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 0.38. AbCellera Biologics has a 1 year low of $3.87 and a 1 year high of $8.05.

About AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company had discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with partners. It has a research collaboration and license agreement with Eli Lilly and Company; and a research collaboration with Confo Therapeutics for the discovery of therapeutic antibody candidates targeting two undisclosed GPCR targets.

