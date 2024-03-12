Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 347,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,266 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.38% of Acadia Healthcare worth $24,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 49.3% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 75.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $96,000.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACHC opened at $80.53 on Tuesday. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.49 and a 12 month high of $87.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.96. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of -322.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.21% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $742.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Wade D. Miquelon sold 2,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $188,114.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,934,258.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Stephens raised Acadia Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $86.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.22.

Acadia Healthcare Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

